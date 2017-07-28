NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Weekend Storm Brings Drenching Rain To The Delaware Valley

July 28, 2017 11:00 PM By Lauren Casey
Filed Under: Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–An extensive swath of precipitation will continue to overspread the Delaware Valley from southwest to northeast tonight. Expect rain to be steady with prolonged periods of heavy rainfall particularly between midnight and 6 a.m.  Saturday.

Periods of rain will persist into Saturday afternoon, but will decrease in coverage and intensity with time.

Expect final rainfall totals of 1-3″ for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs and 2-4″ of rain for the Shore and Delaware where localized amounts exceeding 5 inches is possible.

Drying to occur Saturday evening with even a sighting of that elusive sun prior to sunset. And sogginess turns to sunshine Sunday with a mostly sunny and pleasant day in store–just the chance of a passing shower at the coast.

 

