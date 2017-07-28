Developers Get Sneak Peek At 30th Street Station Renovations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Developers got a chance to see what is going to be in the specs when Amtrak puts out a “request for qualifications” to reinvent the area around 30th Street station.

The RFQ is expected in the next month or so, but the station itself is just a small part of the project.

The fabulous Greek revival station takes up just eight of the 66 acres Amtrak is seeking to develop. The rest is currently train yards and head houses– no longer the best and highest use in an area of the city now seeing some of the most rapid and lucrative development.

Senior Director Rina Cutler says the vision is for 18 million square feet of private development, plus 40 acres of parks and other civic uses.

“Great public space, great retail, good restaurants, and so I think we’re very focused not only on the development side, but also on the amenity side for the customer experience,” she said.

The event attracted dozens of firms. Scott Hirshberger is with Foster Wheeler.

“The interest in where Philadelphia is going to go from here on, along with all the developers in the area,” said Scott Hirshberger with Foster Wheeler.

The project will be just north of the separate Schuylkill Yards development.