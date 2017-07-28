FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic |

Additional Charges Filed Against Lawyer Accused Of Stealing From Clients

July 28, 2017 12:52 PM

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Additional charges have been filed against a former lawyer accused of stealing from clients with special needs.

Patrick J. Bradley, 45, was arrested back in April after authorities said he stole more than $140,000 from clients.

Former Montco Lawyer Accused Of Stealing Over $100K From Clients With Special Needs 

On Friday, authorities announced five more victims had also reported loses, totaling $13,954.19.

Investigators say Bradley was supposed to use the money to pay the living expenses of a woman in a facility in Berks County. Instead, he used the stolen
funds to pay for items such as his utility bills, restaurant and fast food meals, gas, cellular phone service, retail purchases and many other personal items.

Lawyer Accused Of Stealing From Clients With Special Needs To Stand Trial

He has been charged with dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen, property, deceptive business practices, unauthorized practice of law and related charges.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch