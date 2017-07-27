Zeoli Show Log 07.27.17

3pm- During an interview on CNN, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci suggested that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus could be the White House leaker.
3:05pm- During today’s White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied President Trump intends to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replace him with a recess appointment.
3:10pm- While speaking with reporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that if Donald Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller it could be the end of the Trump presidency.
3:20pm- Law professor Tim Canova said that Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz may have obstructed justice by intimidating the Chief of U.S. Capital Police who is currently investigating a DNC computer theft.
3:25pm- At the White House, President Trump honored the first responders to the June 14th Congressional baseball practice shooting that left Rep. Steve Scalise and several law enforcement officers hospitalized.
3:45pm- Sen. Dick Durbin said that we are moving closer and closer to a single payer healthcare system.
4:20pm- According to a report from The Hill, there is new information documenting the Obama administration’s wide spread abuse of civil liberties at the NSA.
4:35pm- Yesterday, a fist fight broke out at Philadelphia’s Center City Sips.
5:20pm- Adam Carolla spoke before the House Oversight Committee to address the lack of freedom of speech on college campuses.
5:35pm- Kid Rock said that he plans to schedule a press conference to announce whether or not he will run for Senate in Michigan.