Trenton Police Director Apologizes For Saying “Hood Rats’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The police director of Trenton had to apologize Wednesday for two words he said almost a year ago, according to an online report.
The incident took place in August 2016 when Police Director Ernest Parrey Jr. was attending an event for children on Lambert Street, per the online report.
In the video, Parrey can be heard saying, “There’s a lot of kids out here. There’s a lot of hood rats out. Send them on their way.”
The term “hood rat” is a derogatory slang term used to described women of a promiscuous nature sexually who dwell in scandalous areas, according to Urban Dictionary.
Parrey has served a Trenton police personnel for about 30 years, the report says.