Police: Elderly Woman Struck, Critically Injured After Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—An elderly woman is critically injured after police say she was struck by a car following a multi-vehicle accident in Philadelphia.
It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday near Grant Avenue and Krewstown Road.
Police say the 62-year-old driver of a Toyota was traveling eastbound on Grant Avenue when she lost control and struck two cars traveling in the same direction. The driver then continued to travel up onto the sidewalk and struck an 89-year-old woman.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for leg, arm, torso and internal injuries. She is currently listed in critical condition.
It’s unknown at this time what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.