Chester Church Brings Joy And Healing To The Stage

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — The city of Chester has seen a rash of violence in recent weeks, but there is a ray of hope thanks to a local church.

The dance ensemble for New Life Ministries International in Chester is grooving and bringing light as part of an eight-year church tradition: to bring Broadway-like culture to the community.

Chester native Joy Scott, in addition to co-pastoring New Life, is the brain behind an original play titled “The Suttons Return: The Collision of Cultures,” about a young girl who travels to South Africa at Christmas time tell her parents a stressful secret.

To create the production, the church sanctuary was transformed into a theater that takes the audience on a humorous yet emotional journey that tackles teen pregnancy, rejection, redemption, and more.

“I want to reach people with the message of love, and sometimes people won’t come to church, but they will see a play,” Scott said.

“When you’re on stage, you’re ministering to the people, and it feels good,” said Kayshine Hardaway.

Hardaway joined the ensemble of 30+ volunteers who take the stage four times each weekend in July to bring theatrical healing to a community, while getting a little in return.

“You’re doing something good, and not worried about what’s going on out there,” she said.

“I’m like a proud mom sitting in the audience, watching them dance and, sometimes, tears fall from my eyes,” said Scott.

Tears of joy for a stage full of sunshine.