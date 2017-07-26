Video Of Shark Dragged By Speeding Boat Under Investigation

MIAMI (AP/CBS) — Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.

The video began getting attention Monday after Miami sport fisherman Mark Quartiano, also known as “Mark the Shark,” reposted the video on his Instagram page. His caption said, “FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA.”

As a hooked shark smacks against the water, one man in the video is heard saying, “look, it’s already almost dead.”

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WTF IS GOING ON HERE ???? JUST GOT THIS ON MY FEED ! SENT FROM @bearjew428 AND @MICHAELWENZEL .FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA. #WHODOESTHISSHIT #sowrong #notcool A post shared by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Since then, sports fishermen and others have been calling this a clear case of shark cruelty.

“He’s just going to take off and go full throttle knowing you have that fish on the line that is ridiculous,” said fisherman Jim Axelejun.

“Complete lack of respect for the environment and other species,” said Jay Jankowski.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said in an email Tuesday that the agency had been alerted to the video by a web tip.

The email says investigators are trying to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.

Klepper says it wasn’t immediately clear if any violations had taken place.

