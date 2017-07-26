Multiple Injuries Following Crash Involving Philly Police Car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Multiple people were hospitalized following a crash involving a Philadelphia police cruiser.
It happened near E. Upsal St. and Stenton Ave. on Wednesday night.
Police say the officer was responding to a “person with a gun” call when the cruiser collided with another vehicle.
The police cruiser sustained heavy front end damage. The other vehicle involved sustained rear damage.
Police say officers and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Further details surrounding the crash are still being investigated.