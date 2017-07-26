Pete Mackanin: ‘I Hate Bat Flips’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Odubel Herrera continues to be frustrating for Phillies manager Pete Mackanin.
Mackanin pulled Herrera from Tuesday night’s game for not running out a dropped third strike in the sixth inning. Earlier in the game, Herrera flipped his bat on a deep flyout to center field.
“I hate bat flips from any player. I just don’t think it’s appropriate. Number one, I didn’t want any pitcher to bare down on me for any other reason. I kept my mouth shut and ran around the bases and didn’t want someone coming up and in with a fastball because he was upset that I showboated. That’s old school. But it’s more acceptable now. I never liked it.”
Mackanin was openly frustrated with Herrera.
With five days to go before the July 31st deadline, Mackanin also said he believes a trade is coming soon.