Pete Mackanin: ‘I Hate Bat Flips’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Odubel Herrera continues to be frustrating for Phillies manager Pete Mackanin.

Mackanin pulled Herrera from Tuesday night’s game for not running out a dropped third strike in the sixth inning. Earlier in the game, Herrera flipped his bat on a deep flyout to center field.

Proof of above tweet: pic.twitter.com/xJke4XMxrx — Houston Astros (@astros) July 25, 2017

“I hate bat flips from any player. I just don’t think it’s appropriate. Number one, I didn’t want any pitcher to bare down on me for any other reason. I kept my mouth shut and ran around the bases and didn’t want someone coming up and in with a fastball because he was upset that I showboated. That’s old school. But it’s more acceptable now. I never liked it.”

Mackanin was openly frustrated with Herrera.

Mackanin on Odubel Herrera: "He's got to understand the process and how you act more professionally." #Phillies — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 26, 2017

With five days to go before the July 31st deadline, Mackanin also said he believes a trade is coming soon.