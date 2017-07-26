New Hearing Implant Designed To Work With iPhone, iPad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cochlear implants open new worlds for people with severe and profound hearing loss. Now, one such device is getting ‘smarter.’
Make phone and FaceTime calls. Stream news and music in stereo. Listen as you watch web videos.
Several dozen hearing aids can connect to phones but the Cochlear Nucleus 7 is billed as the first implant that’s designed to work with iPhone and iPad.
Like others, a sound processor is worn behind the ear; a transmitting coil on the head interacts with an internal receiver.
But the Nucleus 7 connects to and can be controlled by the Apple devices — things like changing volume or checking the battery. A free app helps parents monitor a child’s hearing and use of the unit and can locate a lost processor.
It’s expected to launch in September.
No price tag yet.