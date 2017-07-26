106 Year Old Birthday Girl Says Keep On Laughing

MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — Mary Rose (Ruggeri) Leonardi celebrated her 106th birthday with friends and family at Toscana in Marlton over the weekend.
Born at 8th and Sears in South Philadelphia on July 27, 1911, Mary now lives in Brant Beach, NJ. She’s voted in EVERY presidential election since 1932- the first one she was eligible to vote in. The sharp witted woman voted during the stormy 2012 election and was asked to speak at a school in Haddonfield- where she lived at the time.
Mary worked as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone company for years and also at her mom’s dry-goods store at 9th and Morris in Philadelphia.
She remembers hearing civil war veteran’s speak to her in her 3rd grade classroom and credits a good sense of humor as a secret to her longevity.