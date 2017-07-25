Judge Halts Sunoco Pipeline Construction Across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge has ordered the construction of the 350-mile Sunoco pipeline across Pennsylvania be halted.
Judge Bernard Labuskes Jr. granted the stoppage of the Mariner East 2 pipeline on Tuesday. The Clean Air Council, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network and the Mountain Watershed Association filed the petition to stop the drilling.
West Goshen Files Injunction To Stop Drilling On Controversial Pipeline
The judge said his ruling could be modified if Sunoco provides the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board “with detailed affidavits explaining why it would cause equipment damage, a safety issue, or more environmental harm than good to stop drilling at the 55 locations where drilling is actively underway.”
The ruling expires on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. when another hearing takes place.
This ruling comes after a water surge and a drilling mishap both happened during work on the Sunoco Mariner 2 pipeline in Delaware County last week.
Sunoco Pipeline Crews Dealing With 2 Incidents Over Span Of 3 Days
Also, 1,500 gallons of non-toxic drilling lubricant, known as Bentonite, spilled into part of the creek.
There were similar incidents in Brookhaven in May.