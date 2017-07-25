Senate Votes To Move Ahead On Health Care Legislation To Dismantle Obamacare

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation to dismantle Obamacare.

Vice President Mike Pence had to cast his vote to break the tie.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., returned to a standing ovation from senators to cast his vote to move forward with the legislation to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

NOW: Sen. John McCain returns to Senate floor for first time since cancer diagnosis to cast health care vote https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/7Ubr5Aoz5M — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2017

The 80-year-old McCain had a visible scar above his left eye after doctors removed a blood clot earlier this month. Days after the surgery, the senator disclosed that he had a brain tumor and had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

“Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio, TV and internet. To hell with them!” the feisty McCain said in a speech on the Senate floor.

McCain: "Stop listening to the bombastic loud mouths on the radio, television and internet. To hell with them." https://t.co/WgDhJzmxX1 pic.twitter.com/zdm8c7YpYe — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2017

He bemoaned the lack of legislative action in Congress.

“I will not vote for this bill as it is today,” McCain said. “It is a shell of a bill right now.”

"I will not vote for this bill as it is today," Sen. John McCain says. "It is a shell of a bill right now." https://t.co/WgDhJzmxX1 pic.twitter.com/ldXv6FCH4U — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2017

McCain also said the Senate is not President Donald Trump’s “subordinates.”

“Whether or not we are of the same party, we are not the president’s subordinates,” said McCain. “We are his equal.”

McCain made the remarks after delivering for his party and Trump on the issue that’s defined the GOP for the past seven years.

During a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the White House, Trump called McCain a “very brave man” and said Americans will get “great health care.”

“I want to congratulate American people because we’re going to give you great health care and we’re going to get rid of Obamacare,” said Trump.

McCain himself campaigned heavily on the “Obamacare” repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama.

The Arizona senator would also deliver a key victory to Trump, despite emerging as one of the president’s most outspoken GOP critics on Capitol Hill. During last year’s campaign Trump shockingly ridiculed McCain over his years as a POW during the Vietnam War.

And the situation was eerily reminiscent of a similar scenario involving McCain’s good friend, the late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, who returned to the Senate in July 2008 while battling brain cancer to vote on Medicare legislation, his dramatic entry in the chamber eliciting cheers and applause. Ted Kennedy died of cancer in August 2009 (the current Sen. Kennedy is no relation).

The possibility of McCain returning had been discussed around the Capitol on Monday, yet the announcement from his office late in the day came as a surprise. Nor did it guarantee success on Tuesday’s vote for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is managing a balky GOP caucus with almost no room for error in the closely divided Senate.

Yet fellow Republicans took McCain’s return as a positive sign for Tuesday’s vote.

“John McCain’s coming back. That’s positive,” said Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina

McCain has not been overly enthusiastic about the GOP health bill or the partisan process through which it’s emerged. After an earlier version was poised to fail, he called on McConnell to reopen the process with a bipartisan approach, advice the majority leader ignored.

But McCain’s best friend in the Senate Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and other colleagues who’ve spoken with McCain of late, say he’s been itching to get back to the Senate, impatient to return to work.

“Is it surprising that he would get out of a hospital bed and go to work? No,” Graham said Tuesday. “it’s surprising he’s been in the hospital this long.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)