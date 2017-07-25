NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PSPCA Hosts Adoption Event For Long-Stay Dogs

July 25, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: pspca

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting an adoption for its longest term four-legged residents.

diesel PSPCA Hosts Adoption Event For Long Stay Dogs

Credit: (PSPCA)

“Summer Lovin’” will be held on Saturday, July 29 from  12-5 p.m. at the PSPCA Fishtown Center at 1546 Frankford Ave.

navaja PSPCA Hosts Adoption Event For Long Stay Dogs

Credit: (PSPCA)

Paying homage to the 1950’s musical classic “Grease,” all long-term resident dogs’ adoption fees will be $19.50 at the event and last until Aug. 4.

jacob PSPCA Hosts Adoption Event For Long Stay Dogs

Credit: (PSPCA)

The event will feature four dogs that are often passed over during the adoption process.

holly PSPCA Hosts Adoption Event For Long Stay Dogs

Credit: (PSPCA)

It will also include certified professional dog trainer and PSPCA behavior manager, Laura Garber, who will help answer the questions of potential adopters.

