PSPCA Hosts Adoption Event For Long-Stay Dogs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting an adoption for its longest term four-legged residents.
“Summer Lovin’” will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 12-5 p.m. at the PSPCA Fishtown Center at 1546 Frankford Ave.
Paying homage to the 1950’s musical classic “Grease,” all long-term resident dogs’ adoption fees will be $19.50 at the event and last until Aug. 4.
The event will feature four dogs that are often passed over during the adoption process.
It will also include certified professional dog trainer and PSPCA behavior manager, Laura Garber, who will help answer the questions of potential adopters.