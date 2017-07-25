TOO MUCH BACTERIA: 34 NJ Beaches Under Advisories, Some Closed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—More than 30 New Jersey beaches are on notice from the state Department of Environmental Protection after the tested water quality samples exceeded the recreational standard.

Each week, recreational beach water quality monitoring is performed at approximately 180 ocean and 35 bay monitoring stations along the coast of New Jersey.

The DEP says they are tested for a type of bacteria called Enterococci, that’s found in animal and human waste. The New Jersey State Sanitary Code requires that the concentration of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample.

This week, 31 New Jersey beaches have received an advisory notices, 3 additional beaches have been closed.

The DEP says a beach receives an advisory if “any initial sample that exceeds the state standard requires that the local health agency issue a swimming advisory at the bathing beach where the sample was collected.”

Additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.

Beaches are closed “closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard.” The closure applies to water activities like swimming, wading, and playing in the water. Other beach related activities like sunbathing and walking on the beach are unaffected.

The following beaches are closed at this time:

OCEAN COUNTY

Beachwood Borough: Beach (River):Beachwood Beach West. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Island Heights Borough: Beach (River): Summit. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Pine Beach Borough: Beach (River): West Beach Avon Rd: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

The following beaches have received an advisory notice:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City

Beach (Ocean): Bartram: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): Missouri: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): North Carolina: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean):Pennsylvania: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean):Montgomery Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): Georgia: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean):Annapolis Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Somers Point City

Beach (Bay): New Jersey Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Ventnor City

Beach (Ocean):Washington: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): Dorset: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): New Haven: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

CAPE MAY COUNTY

North Wildwood City: Beach (Ocean): 2nd & JFK: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Ocean City: Beach (Ocean): Surf: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): Park: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): North: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Deal Borough: Beach (Ocean):Hathaway Avenue Beach: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Highlands Borough: Beach (Bay): Miller Beach: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Long Branch City

Beach (Ocean): North Bath: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Beach (Ocean): South Bath: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Middletown Township

Beach (Bay): Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Sea Bright Borough: Beach (Ocean): Rumson Rd: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Sea Girt Borough: Beach (Ocean): New York Blvd: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

Spring Lake Borough: Beach (Ocean): York Ave: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard

OCEAN COUNTY