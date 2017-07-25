Netflix Movie On Anorexia Is Raising Concerns In Healthcare Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Netflix movie about a young woman with an eating disorder is receiving both positive and negative reviews from healthcare professionals.
To The Bone is a movie that focuses on a 20-year old woman who suffers from anorexia.
Dr. Samantha DeCaro, Assistant Clinical Director at the Renfrew Center in Philadelphia was disappointed the program sent an incorrect message on the cause of the eating disorder.
ALSO READ: FDA Warns Your Morning Juice Could Be Affecting Your Medication
“It sort of sent a message that perhaps family dysfunction is the cause of eating disorders, and that really couldn’t be further from the truth, she said. “Families can’t cause eating disorders, eating disorders are really complex disorders.”
She admits a movie that sheds light on the issue is helpful, especially if it sparks a discussion
“Any movie or show that promotes discussion I think has the potential to be a good thing, when movies bring mental health issues or eating disorders to the forefront, people take initiative to educate themselves on the facts.”
DeCaro adds that the program missed a valuable opportunity by not mentioning how someone would find a treatment center if help was needed.