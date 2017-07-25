Ocean City Baseball Player Breaks Neck While Swimming

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)– A recent Ocean City High School graduate, who has his eyes set on playing college baseball, was hospitalized after breaking his neck during a swimming accident last week.

According to a GoFundMe account, 19-year-old Matt Fumo was swimming on the night of July 20 with friends when tragedy struck.

The incident happened near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, the Press of Atlantic City reports.

Matt suffered a broken neck, and was rushed for immediate surgery at Atlantic City Medical Center where he is recovering in the ICU, the funding account said.

Fumo is a stand-out baseball player and has plans to play ball at Cumberland County College.

According to the Press, Fumo was one of the top baseball players in the Cape-Atlantic League this spring, batting .385 with 22 runs scored.

“Within 24 hours, this tough-guy is moving his arms, and can feel his legs!!!” the GoFundMe page read.

To date, more than $52,000 has been raised to help with hospital costs.

“We are asking for your help so Matt can seek the best doctors and most advanced treatments in order to meet his goal which is nothing short of throwing some heat again in college,” a post on the GoFundMe page said.

To learn how you can help CLICK HERE.