Birds Of A Feather Visit Fargo Together

July 25, 2017 5:54 PM By Lesley Van Arsdall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the face of the franchise and the team’s unquestioned leader, this off-season Carson Wentz took several of his teammates back to his hometown of Fargo, North Dakota.

“We got some really good work in on the field there at North Dakota State,” Wentz said. “We had some fun. We went to the lake. We went golfing, which was kind of a disaster.”

The bonding between teammates went better than the round of golf, by all accounts.

“Golf was a disaster,” Wentz said. “Never seen so many swings and misses.”

Shelton Gibson, an Eagles wide receiver, said, “It took us four and a half hours to get through nine holes.”

But Wentz and his teammates were able to easily take in and enjoy some of Fargo’s best comfort food.

“I had my first bison burger,” Marcus Johnson, another wide receiver, said. “And that was probably one of the best burgers I’ve ever had. So, if anybody ever goes to Fargo, go to this spot called HoDo and get the bison burger. You won’t regret it.”

