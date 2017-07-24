WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning/ Flash Flood Warning In Effect | Live Radar | Traffic |

What’s The Dirt On Your Home? Your Vacuum Could Speak Volumes

July 24, 2017 9:00 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: iRobot, Roomba, Tech

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The company that owns most of the robot vacuum market is looking to hoover up more dirt from your home — make that, ON your home.

The latest Roomba has a camera to learn the lay of your land. As it cleans a house, software processes the images and builds a map of the place.

Roomba maker iRobot thinks that’s valuable data that would make smart home devices smarter.

ALSO READ: Couple’s Data-Driven Quest To Find Best Coffee In Philly

CEO Colin Angle tells Reuters they’re looking to make a deal with Amazon, Apple, or Alphabet that would put what he calls the “rich map of the home” inside the brain of Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

Knowing room size and shape could help connected heating and air conditioning systems put out the proper flow. Smart speakers could EQ themselves.

Don’t own those or other products? The data could help market you some.

Angle tells KYW Newsradio the company will protect privacy and only sell what the Roomba picks up if those who use it approve

More from Ian Bush
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch