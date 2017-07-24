Wharton State Forest Fire Contained

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — In Burlington County, New Jersey, state park officials say crews have contained a forest fire that started last Thursday.
At its peak, the fire at Wharton State Forest spread over 3,500 acres.
Park officials say Sunday night’s rain helped keep it under control.
Investigators found the fire was started by a lightning strike.
Fire crews continue to put out hot spots still left over from the massive blaze.
Trails near the fire remain closed Monday.