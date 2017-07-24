Wharton State Forest Fire Contained

July 24, 2017 1:29 PM

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — In Burlington County, New Jersey, state park officials say crews have contained a forest fire that started last Thursday.

At its peak, the fire at Wharton State Forest spread over 3,500 acres.

Overnight Storms Cause Flooding, Power Outages In South Jersey 

Park officials say Sunday night’s rain helped keep it under control.

Investigators found the fire was started by a lightning strike.

Fire crews continue to put out hot spots still left over from the massive blaze.

Trails near the fire remain closed Monday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch