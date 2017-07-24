Wildwood Police Ask For Help Locating Missng 13-Year-Old Girl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 13-year-old Morristown girl.
Trinity Christianson was reportedly last seen early Sunday morning in North Wildwood.
Cherie Amoore Sentenced After Child Kidnapping At King Of Prussia Mall
Wildwood police say she was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a peach colored sleeveless top and flip flops.
Christianson is described as 5-foot-2-inches and 200 lbs.
Police ask anyone with information leading to Christianson’s whereabouts to contact Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222.