Wildwood Police Ask For Help Locating Missng 13-Year-Old Girl

July 24, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: Trinity Christianson, Wildwood, Wildwood Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 13-year-old Morristown girl.

trinity christianson Wildwood Police Ask For Help Locating Missng 13 Year Old Girl

Credit: (CBS3)

Trinity Christianson was reportedly last seen early Sunday morning in North Wildwood.

Wildwood police say she was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a peach colored sleeveless top and flip flops.

Christianson is described as  5-foot-2-inches and 200 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information leading to Christianson’s whereabouts to contact Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222.

