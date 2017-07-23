Festival Celebrating Tibetan Culture Takes Over West Philly Park

BREAKING: Elderly Couple Killed In Elkins Park Blaze

July 23, 2017 4:33 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A festival celebrating Tibetan culture takes over a popular park in West Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Clark Park played host to the 9th annual Tibet Fest–a day celebrating the uniqueness of the small autonomous region of China.

“We wanted to raise awareness about Tibet and its culture. We have a beautiful Tibet culture and tradition that many people don’t know about, because we are very small,” said one man.

The event featured Tibetan food, music and dances and there was one main dish festival goers seem to be drawn toward.

“People are pretty addicted to Momo’s, which are the Tibetan dumplings, and so people come back year after year for Tibetan dumplings and just to celebrate,” said one festival goer.

People attending the event could also buy different Tibetan jewelry, clothing and instruments.

Organizers say donations from the festival go to the Pureland Project, an organization that helps support and educate the people of Tibet.

 

