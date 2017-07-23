BREAKING: Elderly Couple Killed In Elkins Park Blaze

1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Philly Double Shooting

July 23, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Franklinville, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A double shooting in Philadelphia has left a man dead and another in critical condition on Sunday morning.

It happened near N. 8th Street and W. Russel St. in the Franklinville section of the city.

Police say a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The 36-year-old died at the scene.

The other victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There were at least 11 shell casing at the scene, police say.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch