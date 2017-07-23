1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Philly Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A double shooting in Philadelphia has left a man dead and another in critical condition on Sunday morning.
It happened near N. 8th Street and W. Russel St. in the Franklinville section of the city.
Police say a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The 36-year-old died at the scene.
The other victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
There were at least 11 shell casing at the scene, police say.
No suspect is in custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.