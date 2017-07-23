Massive 926-Pound Mako Shark Caught Off New Jersey Coast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A group of fishermen caught a massive mako shark off the coast of North Jersey over the weekend.

Dave Bender and the crew of the Jenny Lee set out for an overnight trip on July 21.

“We trolled all afternoon and landed a 35-pound yellowfin and three throwbacks. We sent up at night for makos and swords and at about [11p.m.] the shark rod goes screaming,” said Bender, in a Facebook post.

Bender says Captain Gerrity, the Miccio family, Nick and Matt all took turns getting the shark on the boat.

Nearly 2 hours later, the massive 926-pound Mako was captured.

The catch may have even set a state record.

According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, the biggest shark was caught in 1988, when Billy DeJohn reeled in an 880-pound tiger shark off Cape May.

Bender says his co-captain Kevin Gerrity deserves all the credit.

“He has waited 35 years for today’s moment. Every night offshore for the last 10 years he puts out a shark rod, and every night I tell the customers, ‘We ain’t gonna catch no mako.’ Kevin’s passion and persistence has paid off today for a fish of a lifetime. I salute you cap you deserve this fish!!!!!”