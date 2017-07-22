Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Delaware Valley, Parts Of New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning with torrential rainfall, high winds, and lightning.
About 5:50 p.m. Saturday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Valley Forge to near Westtown, moving east at 35
mph.
This Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties:
- Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey,
- Central Camden County in southern New Jersey,
- Burlington County in southern New Jersey,
- Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey,
- Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania,
- Central Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania,
This warning is expected to last until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Winds are expected to be up to 60 mph with the possibility of damage to trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service reminds you that for your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
In addition to damaging winds,frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flooding in poor drainage areas. Remember do NOT drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.