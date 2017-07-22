Officials: Woman, 76, Found Killed In Her Home In Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 76-year-old woman has been found slain in her home in New Jersey.
Essex County prosecutors said that Adele Padilla was found dead in her home in Newark around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police: Son Charged In Death Of Father; Body Left On Couch For Weeks
Spokeswoman Katherine Carter said her death is being investigated as a homicide.
There was no information available on suspects or a motive.
Prosecutor: Woman Charged With DUI After Striking, Killing Pedestrian
The cause of her death was pending an autopsy.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)