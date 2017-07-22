Arrest Made In Ocean City Murder Investigation

OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) — Officials in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced an arrest has been made in the murder of an Ocean City woman.
Police say they responded to a call just before 9 a.m. on Saturday of a woman found dead in her apartment on the 900 block of Wesley Avenue in Ocean City.
Authorities identified the victim as 54-year-old Denise Webber.
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor and Ocean City Police Chief Chad Callahan announced the arrest of Webber’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Paul Kline, for first degree murder, second degree aggravated assault, and third degree endangering an injured victim.
While formal charges have been filed, the officials say this remains an active investigation as an autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning.
Taylor said anyone with information concerning this investigation is urged to contact police.