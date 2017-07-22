Flames Consume 3,000 Acres Of Wharton State Forest

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in South Jersey continue to battle a large forest fire and the smoke is now affecting the coastline.

PHOTOS: Large Forest Fire Affecting Jersey Shore Coastline

Chopper 3 was over the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County on Friday, as the flames have consumed about 3,000 acres. Firefighters say they have now contained about 70 percent of the blaze.

It wasn’t the salty ocean air people expected to breath in that caught their attention in Brigantine.

“When I got up this morning I went on the deck to let the dogs out and I smelled something, it smelt like rubber though burning and I was curious what it was,” said Caroline Bedlivy, who was visiting the shore town.

Brigantine Councilman Michael Riordan says the strong smell lead enough people to call 9-1-1 in the town, the police had to put out a notice to tell people stop calling.

“The chief put out a tweet to let people know don’t call 9-1-1, it’s the fire causing the smell and everything will be okay,” said Riordan.

About 10 miles inland smoke filled the air around the Hamilton Mall, and some cars had a thin layer of ashes.

A little further north in Atlantic County we saw smoke blowing across the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.

“This morning it was like driving in and waking up to fog that’s how thick it was this morning,” said Sylvia Snider.

While the New Jersey Fire Service reports no damage to homes, they expect the fire to grow before it is completely contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials urge residents to check the Wharton State Forest website to see if trails are closed.