Child Struck By Stray Bullet In Delaware County, Per Sources

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — According to sources a child has been shot by a stray bullet in Chester, Delaware County.
The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. on 3400 block of Township Line Road.
Police tell Eyewitness news the victim is a boy, and he has been taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
The child’s condition is unknown at this time, and circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear at this time.
Police are on the scene investigating.
