Child Struck By Stray Bullet In Delaware County, Per Sources

July 22, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Chester, shooting

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — According to sources a child has been shot by a stray bullet in Chester, Delaware County.

The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. on 3400 block of Township Line Road.

Police tell Eyewitness news the victim is a boy, and he has been taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time, and circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear at this time.

Police are on the scene investigating.

