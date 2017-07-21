BREAKING: Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

The Dom Giordano Show: Paul Mango, Neal Zoren & Mike Rowe | July 21

July 21, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Tucker Carlson calls on President Trump to stop attacking his allies.

9:05-Robert Mueller investigating decades of Donald Trump’s businesses.

9:35-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Philadelphia today speaking on sanctuary cities. 

10:00-Paul Mango joined discussing his run for Governor of Pennsylvania.

10:20-Civil asset forfeiture on the rise.

10:35-Food stamp usage at it’s lowest in 7 years. 

10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Sean Hannity no longer receiving the William F. Buckley award. 

11:35-Mike Rowe joined after being called out on Facebook for being anti-college.

11:45-Game of the week.

