Officers Help Elderly Man Delivering Food To Homeless Shelter After Truck Breaks Down

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An inspiring story out of Chester County.

Patrol officers in Tredyffrin Township came across a disabled truck on Route 202 Wednesday night.

That’s when the officers say they had the pleasure of meeting 84-year-old Arnold Reinikka.

Reinikka was on his nightly trip to the City Gate Homeless Shelter in Coatesville when his truck broke down.

He was on his way to deliver food donations he picks up from local businesses.

Fortunately, the officers spotted Reinikka just in time to help.

The officers say Reinikka directed traffic, while an officer along with a tow truck driver and Reinikka’s son-in law helped load the food boxes into the son-in-law’s car.