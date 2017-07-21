Johnny Gaudreau: ‘It Would Be Sweet’ To Play For Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Johnny Gaudreau, aka Johnny Hockey, grew up a Flyers fan and would like to play in Philly again, someday.

“Yeah it’d be sweet,” Gaudreau told the 94WIP Morning Show when asked about potentially playing for the Flyers.

“I’ve got a ton of family here, all my friends — I actually have a wedding this week here in South Jersey. All my friends come back here, all my good friends, and kids that I’ve played with my whole life are from South Jersey. So, it would be sweet to play here some day. You know you never know in sports, but it’s a lot of support back here in South Jersey and the Philly area.”

The 5’8″, 159-pound Calgary Flames left-winger attended Gloucester Catholic High School and says he didn’t think he had a chance to play in the NHL until he was a freshman for the Boston College Eagles, when he led freshman in scoring with 21 goals and 23 assists.

Gaudreau spent the last three seasons with the Flames, racking up 73 goals and 151 assists in 232 games.

Unfortunately for Flyers, Gaudreau signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract with the Flames and will not become an unrestricted free-agent until the 2022-23 season.

Johnny Gaudreau’s 2nd annual scholarship golf tournament is Friday, July 28th at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. Go to www.johnnyhockeygolf.com for details.