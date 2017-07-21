NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

High School Football Head Coach Tackles First Season In New Role

July 21, 2017 5:58 PM By Don Bell
Filed Under: Lamont Robinson, Washington Township High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Linebackers don’t run away from a challenge; they run towards it. That’s just one of the many reasons why a South Jersey native is ready to tackle a new job at Washington Township High School.

Lamont Robinson, a former linebacker for the University of Oklahoma Sooners, is now leading a group of youngsters as he returns to the area in a new role.

Temple Football Team Holds ‘Rocky’ Workout

“I’ve been able to plan some of the biggest games,” Robinson explained. “I’ve been able to play some of the best. I’ve played with some of the best. I’ve seen the level of work and preparation that it truly takes to be successful.”

Robinson will be a first-time head football coach at just 29-years-old. And the Salem, N.J. native is prepared to take on a big job, with big shoes to fill.

The Washington Township High School Football program has had only two coaches in the last 32 years.

3-Sport Athlete Earns Full Academic Ride To Ivy League School

The previous two coaches left their marks by tallying up wins.

‘There is no pressure that anybody would put on me from the outside than what I have already internally,” Robinson said.

“That’s been a part of my makeup. That’s why you go to a place like Oklahoma. That’s why you apply for a job like Washington Township, because you wannna be a part of the best.”

More from Don Bell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch