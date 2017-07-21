High School Football Head Coach Tackles First Season In New Role

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Linebackers don’t run away from a challenge; they run towards it. That’s just one of the many reasons why a South Jersey native is ready to tackle a new job at Washington Township High School.

Lamont Robinson, a former linebacker for the University of Oklahoma Sooners, is now leading a group of youngsters as he returns to the area in a new role.

“I’ve been able to plan some of the biggest games,” Robinson explained. “I’ve been able to play some of the best. I’ve played with some of the best. I’ve seen the level of work and preparation that it truly takes to be successful.”

Robinson will be a first-time head football coach at just 29-years-old. And the Salem, N.J. native is prepared to take on a big job, with big shoes to fill.

The Washington Township High School Football program has had only two coaches in the last 32 years.

The previous two coaches left their marks by tallying up wins.

‘There is no pressure that anybody would put on me from the outside than what I have already internally,” Robinson said.

“That’s been a part of my makeup. That’s why you go to a place like Oklahoma. That’s why you apply for a job like Washington Township, because you wannna be a part of the best.”