Christie Raises Smoking Age To 21 In New Jersey

TRENTON (CBS) — Gov. Chris Christie has signed a bill into law raising the age of smoking in New Jersey to 21.
The new law raises the age people can buy tobacco products or electronic cigarette devices from 19 to 21.
“By raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21, we are giving young people more time to develop a maturity and better understanding of how dangerous smoking can be and that it is better to not start smoking in the first place,” said Christie.
He continued, “My mother died from the effects of smoking, and no one should lose their life due to any addictive substance. Additionally, the less people who develop costly tobacco habits that can cause health problems, such as lung cancer, heart disease and developmental issues, the less strain there will be on our healthcare system.”
New Jersey’s state Assembly and Senate previously approved the measure.
Christie vetoed a similar bill in 2016.