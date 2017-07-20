Police: Woman Steals Cab, Pretends To Be Taxi Driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is under arrest after police say she stole a cab and pretended to be a taxi driver.
This all began in Germantown, just around midnight Thursday, when police say the suspect hailed the cab.
The cab driver told police he was driving the woman to the Sugarhouse Casino, but when he got to the intersection of Broad and Hunting Park, the woman asked the driver to pull over because she wanted to get something to drink.
The cab driver got out of the car to help the woman since she looked to have a difficult time walking. That’s when police say the woman hopped in the driver seat and drove away.
Police say the suspect then picked up a woman and a baby. The passenger did not know the woman had stolen the cab.
“After stealing the cab, she actually drove several blocks and picked up a fare,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.
It didn’t take long for police to catch the driver. Officers spotted the cab outside the 25th district headquarters in North Philadelphia.
The woman will be charged with stealing a car and receiving stolen property.