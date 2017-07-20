Philadelphia ‘Heatline’ To Be Active For Second Day

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 20, 2017 5:20 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will activate its heatline on Friday for a second day.

It will be in operation from 8:30 A.M. until 11 P.M.

Medical staff from the Philadelphia Health Department will be available to offer tips on how the elderly can stay cool, as well as to triage folks right over the phone to see if they are suffering heat stress and to determine if medical attention is needed.

The PCA’s Chris Gallagher says proper ventilation in a house or apartment is essential.

“One of the biggest problems we have in a city, like Philadelphia, with old row-houses is people closing all the doors and windows to attempt to keep the heat out and running a fan, and that just blows hot air all over and you are making the situation even worse,” Gallagher said,”you are not lowering the temperature and you are not allowing your body to evaporate the heat well.”

The PCA’s heatline is 215-765-9040.

