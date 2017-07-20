Nevada Board Of Parole Deliberating Whether To Release O.J. Simpson Early From Prison

LOVELOCK, Nev. (CBS/AP) — The Nevada Board of Parole is currently deliberating whether or not to release O.J. Simpson early from prison.

During the parole hearing, Simpson told the Nevada Board of Parole that he didn’t make any excuses during his nine years behind bars and has no intention of making them during his parole hearing.

“I haven’t made any excuses in the nine years that I’ve been here and I’m not trying to make an excuse now,” said Simpson.

Simpson described what led up to an armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel, saying he never pointed a gun at anyone or made any threats during the crime that put him in prison.

Simpson strongly stated that almost all the sports memorabilia items he saw in a collector’s Las Vegas hotel room belonged to him.

During questioning, Simpson said he has “basically lived a conflict-free life” and that he doesn’t expect to have any conflicts when he leaves prison.

“I’m not a guy who lived a criminal life. I’m a pretty straight shooter,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s daughter, Arnelle Simpson, made an emotional plea for her father’s freedom during the parole board hearing.

“My experience with him is like he’s my best friend and my rock,” she said, adding that the family wants him to “come home.”

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old asked four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

The victim of the robbery, Bruce Fromong, spoke before the panel, stating that Simpson did not pull a gun on him or get physical with him.

“I’m here to say that I’ve known OJ for a long time. I don’t feel that he is a threat to anyone out there. He’s a good man,” said Fromong.

An aging Simpson appeared as inmate No. 1027820, dressed in blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt, in a stark hearing room in a remote Nevada prison.

Simpson was convicted of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

“My crime was trying to retrieve for my family my own property,” Simpson told the parole officials in 2013 before apologizing.

“Make no mistake, I would give it all back,” he said, “to get these last five years back.”

The robbery was a new low for Simpson, whose celebrity spanned sports, movies, television and advertising before his fall from grace during his highly publicized murder trial in 1995.

Simpson was found not guilty in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1997, he was found liable in civil court for the deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors including his children and the Goldman family.

The Goldmans believe Simpson got away with murder in Los Angeles, and many people felt the stiff sentence handed down in Las Vegas wasn’t just about the robbery.

A Goldman family spokesman said Ron Goldman’s father and sister, Fred and Kim, won’t be part of Simpson’s parole hearing but feel apprehensive about “how this will change their lives again should Simpson be released.”

The retired district attorney who prosecuted Simpson for the heist denied Simpson’s sentence was “payback” for his acquittal in the Los Angeles slayings.

David Roger said Simpson took a gamble when he rejected an offer to avoid trial by pleading guilty to a felony that could have gotten him 2½ years in prison.

“He thought he was invincible, and he rolled the dice,” Roger said.

By most accounts, Simpson has a clean prison record.

Simpson reiterated that he kept a promise to stay out of trouble, coaches in the prison gym where he works and counsels other inmates.

“I guess, my age, guys come to me,” Simpson told parole officials four years ago.

The same commissioners granted him parole during his last public appearance in 2013 on some of his 12 charges, leaving him with four years to serve before reaching his minimum term.

With Simpson in his bid for freedom will be lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, close friend Tom Scotto, sister Shirley Baker and daughter Arnelle Simpson.

Simpson’s son, Justin Simpson, would only say “not interested” when a reporter knocked on the door of his St. Petersburg, Florida, home seeking comment early Thursday.

