High School Students Learn About Veterinary Medicine At UPenn Summer Camp

July 20, 2017 3:45 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High school students from around the world interested in pursuing a career in health and science are participating in summer camps this week at the University of Pennsylvania.

Included in the program is veterinary medicine.

Students were doing rounds at Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital observing canine patients getting their teeth worked on, learning about blood and kidney donor programs for cats, and there was a trip to the exotics department where Dr. Peter DiGeronimo was evaluating a chicken who was attacked by a bird of prey.

He took time out to talk about the summer program.

“It gives them an opportunity to see behind the scenes what it is that we do, different aspects of veterinary medicine in our department. It allows them to see the care of animals that very often go overlooked when we think of veterinary care,” DiGeronimo said.

Chloe Roberts of Bensalem will be a senior in high school in September.

“I am pretty much sure this is what I want to do. At this point I’m just trying to figure out what area I want to do.”

Anatomy, pathology, public health, and research among the topics covered in the week-long Penn Vet’s Summer Veterinary Exploration Through Science (VETS) program.

