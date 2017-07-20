WEATHER ALERT: Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health EmergencyWeather Blog | Cooling Centers

Mickey Mouse Helps Foster Parents Surprise Kids With Adoption News

July 20, 2017 9:04 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — Two kids received the surprise of a lifetime during a trip to Disney World.

Twelve-year-old Jenielle and 10-year-old Elijah traveled with their foster parents to Orlando in April.

The kids thought they were getting their books signed by Mickey Mouse, but they also got some big news.

Police: Woman Steals Cab, Pretends To Be Taxi Driver 

Mickey Mouse surprised them with their adoption date.

The parents shared the video of the announcement saying they hope it draws attention to the foster care system.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch