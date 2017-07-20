Mickey Mouse Helps Foster Parents Surprise Kids With Adoption News

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — Two kids received the surprise of a lifetime during a trip to Disney World.
Twelve-year-old Jenielle and 10-year-old Elijah traveled with their foster parents to Orlando in April.
The kids thought they were getting their books signed by Mickey Mouse, but they also got some big news.
Police: Woman Steals Cab, Pretends To Be Taxi Driver
Mickey Mouse surprised them with their adoption date.
The parents shared the video of the announcement saying they hope it draws attention to the foster care system.