Day Care Bus Carrying 12 Children Involved In 2-Vehicle Crash

July 20, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Delaware State Police

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (CBS) —  A day care bus carrying a dozen children was involved in an accident in New Castle County on Thursday afternoon.

Delaware State Police say the two-vehicle crash involving the day care bus occurred on Wrangle Hill and River Roads in Delaware City around 3:30 p.m.

Police say 12 children were on board the bus for a field trip at the time of the accident.

Police say the bus was making a turn on Wrangler Hill Road when a pickup truck ran a red light.

All the injuries are minor. It is not known at this time if any children had to be taken to the hospital.

Wrangle Hill Road at River Road is currently closed due to the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

