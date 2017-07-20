WEATHER ALERT: Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health EmergencyWeather Blog | Cooling Centers

Former Owl City Band Member Gets Probation For Lewdness In Atlantic City

July 20, 2017 6:52 PM

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS)—A former member of the band Owl City was given two years of probation after authorities say he exposed himself to a child.

The incident occurred in August 2013 when authorities say Daniel Jorgensen, a former guitarist with the band, exposed himself to a child under 13 years old on the beach in Atlantic City.

Jorgensen, now 32, was originally indicted on August 4, 2015, for charges relating to attempting to lure a child and engaging in criminal sexual contact with the victim on the beach, while touring with Owl City approximately four years ago.

During his sentencing, the victim addressed the court explaining the impact the offense has had on her, and how it significantly inhibited her ability to lead a normal teenage life.

The probation will be served in his hometown of Minneapolis.

