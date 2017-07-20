Blue Cross Chairman Speaks On GOP Healthcare Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Congressional Budget Office says the latest health insurance plan proposed by Senate Republicans would still leave 22 million people uninsured by 2026.

Republicans are still considering whether to try to revive the plan, after concluding they didn’t have enough votes to pass it, or whether to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act.

One major figure in the insurance industry is urging them to keep trying to come up with a plan that can pass.

“I think a repeal plan is not feasible,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman of Blue Cross and President of Independence Blue Cross, the regions largest insurer and the only company still on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

He says that shows the Act has failed, but maintains it must be replaced with something better.

“One, we make it accessible, which the ACA started to do; two that it’s affordable; and three that it’s sustainable,” he said.

Hilferty favored the senate republicans’ first plan, which repealed the health insurer tax and reduced funding for Medicaid, saying it would stabilize the market and increase sustainability.

He declined comment on the latest plan but maintains faith an acceptable plan can be worked out.

“If we put people of both parties in a room and ask them to come up with a solution, to find common ground, this is the time; time to start over and see if we can find a long-term solution that makes sense,” Hilferty said.