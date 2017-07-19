What You Should Do After Being Hospitalized When It Comes To Medication

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a typical month I see about 30 to 40 hospitalized patients.

As a family physician who still sees patients in the office and in the hospital I find that the most important job I have is often to make certain that patients take correct medications when they leave the hospital.

That is because there are so many potential changes during a hospitalization with medications added and subtracted.

Of course medicine is also changing.

Due to the economics, many if not most, primary care doctors no longer go to the hospital.

They use hospitalists to care for their patients.

Imagine how hard it is for this kind of hand-off, and how your medications can be mixed up.

Here is an important tip: plan to review a list of the medicines you need to take with your doctor before and after you leave the hospital and make sure your doctor has taken the time to reconcile the medications.

Also make sure to see your family doctor within a week of being discharged.