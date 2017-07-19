Wednesday’s Child: Jade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fifteen-year-old Jade is a budding entrepreneur.

“I want to have my own store,” she says. “I want a fashion one — like clothing. And then I want to have a jewelry store.”

She’s learning the basics in her favorite class: “Math, so I can count my money.”

Her social worker, Karen Knodel, says Jade needs a forever family — someone she can rely on.

“First and foremost (someone who) will be committed to her, you know, be able to stick by her,” she says. “And really help continue that path of maturity that she’s already growing on.”

And when it comes to family, Jade does have some unusual pet requests.

“I want a teacup Yorkie. And I want a finger monkey. It’s a monkey that’s the size of your finger.”

But she says it’s not a deal-breaker.