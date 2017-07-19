Study: Volunteering Can Help Your Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research looked at senior citizens who volunteer and it found big benefits on how helping others can help your health.

Gladys Velez, a Senior Corps senior companion, spends a lot of time with Manuela Castillo, the 90 year old has dementia and doesn’t leave home without Gladys by her side.

“It’s more like a mother-daughter relationship than a client and a senior companion,” Velez said. “That’s how we treat each other.”

Velez, who is a volunteer companion, says paying it forward is paying off in ways she never imagined.

“Once I started the program, I noticed I was more active (and I) looked forward to the next day,” she said.

The Corporation for National and Community Service conducted two studies and found people who volunteer have less depression and loneliness and more satisfaction with life.

“There’s a certain primary healthcare benefit and there’s a certain behavioral healthcare benefit,” David Garza, executive director of Henry Street Settlement, which is a not-for-profit social service agency in New York. “We see both sides of that really clearly from this research.”

Velez, who is diabetic and suffered from depression has noticed dramatic improvements in her health. She says the daily visits have given her purpose.

“I enjoy it, knowing I’m helping someone,” she said.