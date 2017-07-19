WWE’s Shane McMahon Rescued After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Atlantic

July 19, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Shane McMahon, WWE

GILGO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — The son of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon has been rescued unhurt from a helicopter that made an emergency landing in the ocean waters off New York.

Shane McMahon was the passenger in the Robinson R 44 helicopter that came down in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island’s Gilgo Beach late Wednesday morning. The red aircraft could be seen bobbing on its bright yellow pontoons as small boats circled.

Shane McMahon is also a WWE executive. His mother is Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump’s White House.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter had taken off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The pilot issued a mayday call before going into the water.

It’s not yet clear what went wrong.

