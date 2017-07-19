Community Comes Together To Support Family After Son Passes Away

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A community in Quakertown is coming together to show their support after a young boy loses his life in a tragic accident.

Ten-year-old Hunter Larrabee passed away last week after an ATV accident.

Since then the community has banded together to create a Meal Train and GoFundMe for the boy’s family. And after one local woman’s plea, the community is now showing their support with a sea of ribbons.

Melissa Cotter is asking the community to place blue and white ribbons outside their homes and businesses to honor Hunter.

Since the accident happened, the family has been in Texas. Cotter says the ribbons will be like a big hug for the family when they return.

So far, there are 200 ribbons throughout Quakertown, Trumbauersville and Richlandtown.

For more information on how you can show your support, click here.

Hunter’s organs were donated, saving three lives.

A memorial for Hunter will be held in August.