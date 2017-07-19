Phillies Erupt For 20 Hits, Beat Marlins 10-3

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies began slowly this season and then got worse, which made their fast start on Wednesday a surprise.

First pitch was at 12:10 p.m. and the Phillies were ready, scoring twice in the first inning and totaling a season-high 20 hits to beat Miami 10-3 and win a road series for only the third time this season.

It was an energetic effort that belied the Phillies’ 32-61 record.

“That’s what this team is — full of energy,” said Tommy Joseph, who had three hits. “I don’t think we get enough credit for how well we act as a team and how well we get along. There’s a lot more energy than people believe. Today we were able to show a little bit of that.”

Rookie sensation Nick Williams had the first two triples of his career, and with two RBIs became the fourth Phillie since 1913 to have multiple hits and multiple RBIs in four consecutive games. Daniel Nava tied a career high with four hits , and seven Phillies had at least two hits.

By contrast, Miami (42-51) looked like a team intent on overtaking Philadelphia for the worst record in the majors. Lapses in the field and on the bases left manager Don Mattingly fuming.

“It was one of those games you’re really almost kind of embarrassed about because of the way you play,” Mattingly said. “We made mistakes you shouldn’t make at this level. That part is tough to swallow as a manager. You’re not getting your message across.”

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer to forge a tie with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the major league lead, and teammate Christian Yelich added his ninth homer.

But the Marlins went 1-5 on their homestand coming out of the All-Star break, and were outscored 36-18.

“It wasn’t a good homestand. It wasn’t a good series. It wasn’t a good start to the second half,” Yelich said. “We haven’t been playing well — all year, really.”

Nava singled in each of his first four at-bats, drove in two runs and hiked his average to .300. Freddy Galvis had three hits and scored three times. Cesar Hernandez also had three hits apiece, and Maikel Franco drove in three runs.

Williams increased his average to .316 in 16 games and has 11 RBIs since the All-Star break.

“Hitting is contagious,” he said. “When you see so many guys do it, I always think of it as, ‘If he can do it, I can do it.'”

Both Marlins homers came against Nick Pivetta (3-5), who has allowed 16 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season. He gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and threw two wild pitches in the third inning, with the second allowing a run to score.

Four relievers completed a seven-hitter.

Dan Straily (7-5) lost for the first time since June 5. He allowed four runs in five innings.

The Phils won despite stranding a season-high 15 runners.

STREAKING STANTON

Stanton homered in the first inning for the third game in a row when he drove a breaking ball from Pivetta into the center field hedge. The Marlins slugger has nine homers in his past 10 starts, and his nine homers this month are a franchise record for July.

His season high for homers is 37.

“It looks like he’s locked in,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “I’m glad we’re leaving so none of our players gets hurt.”

NOISY CROWD

Announced attendance was 31,854, the third largest of the season at Marlins Park. Most of the spectators were youngsters generating a constant din on camp day.

UP NEXT

Phils: After an off day, Philadelphia returns home for a three-game series against NL Central leader Milwaukee. RHP Aaron Nola (6-6, 3.54) is scheduled to face RHP Matt Garza (4-4, 3.84) on Friday.

Phish: After an off day, the Marlins begin a six-game trip Friday in Cincinnati, where RHP Jose Urena (7-4, 3.93) is scheduled to face RHP Homer Bailey (2-3, 10.13).

