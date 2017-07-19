Attorney: Suspended Cop Accused Of Posting Online Sex Ad Was ‘Framed’

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — A suspended Pennsylvania police officer is denying he posted an online sex ad picturing him and asking women if they fantasize about being with a cop.
The attorney for North Braddock Officer Michael Foley says the Backpage ad is a setup and he’s been “framed.”
The ad describes the officer as a “White alpha male bull seeking couples/wives/girlfriends.” It goes on to say the officer likes “risking getting a woman pregnant so her pathetic man can raise my baby if I do.”
North Braddock’s mayor and police chief have requested a meeting with Foley and his union representative. The eight-year veteran remains suspended until the ad investigation is finished.
Attorney Bill Labovitz says Foley is “disappointed by the lack of due process afford him by the borough and its police chief.”
